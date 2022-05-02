Short Interest in Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Declines By 26.6%

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the March 31st total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBFY opened at $13.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.23. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $16.03.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 530 ($6.76) to GBX 580 ($7.39) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.26) to GBX 600 ($7.65) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($7.01) to GBX 590 ($7.52) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Standard Chartered has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $590.00.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

