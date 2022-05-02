Short Interest in Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Declines By 26.6%

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFYGet Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the March 31st total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBFY opened at $13.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.23. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $16.03.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 530 ($6.76) to GBX 580 ($7.39) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.26) to GBX 600 ($7.65) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($7.01) to GBX 590 ($7.52) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Standard Chartered has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $590.00.

About Standard Chartered (Get Rating)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

