Short Interest in Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Rises By 29.1%

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 465,400 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the March 31st total of 360,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,163.5 days.

OTCMKTS:SZKMF opened at $33.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.34. Suzuki Motor has a 1-year low of $31.45 and a 1-year high of $48.12.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

