Short Interest in Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Declines By 25.0%

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tate & Lyle stock opened at $39.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.80. Tate & Lyle has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $46.22.

Several research firms recently commented on TATYY. Barclays began coverage on Tate & Lyle in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tate & Lyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

