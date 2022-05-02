Short Interest in Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Rises By 30.6%

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 489,300 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the March 31st total of 374,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,446.5 days.

OTCMKTS:TMNSF opened at $88.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.94. Temenos has a twelve month low of $84.93 and a twelve month high of $162.75.

About Temenos

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

