Short Interest in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Rises By 39.2%

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,400 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the March 31st total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.88. The company had a trading volume of 12,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,040. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $7.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.34.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%.
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
