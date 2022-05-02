Short Interest in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Rises By 39.2%

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,400 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the March 31st total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.88. The company had a trading volume of 12,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,040. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $7.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.34.

Get The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GCV. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,075,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 24.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 785,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after buying an additional 156,151 shares in the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $596,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. 11.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.