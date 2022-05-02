Short Interest in Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Declines By 25.0%

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Thule Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Danske raised Thule Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of THUPY opened at $16.15 on Monday. Thule Group AB has a one year low of $15.72 and a one year high of $31.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.79 and its 200-day moving average is $24.70.

Thule Group AB (publ) operates as a sports and outdoor company. It offers roof racks; roof boxes; carriers for transporting bikes, water, and winter sports equipment and rooftop tents; awnings, bike carriers, and tents for RVs and caravans; bike trailers, child bike seats, and strollers; luggage, backpacks, and laptop and sport bags; and hiking backpacks, camera bags, and cases for consumer electronics.

