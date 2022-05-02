Short Interest in Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Increases By 29.0%

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,800 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the March 31st total of 126,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:TKYMF opened at $24.25 on Monday. Tokuyama has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $24.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.25.

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, isopropyl alcohol, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen.

