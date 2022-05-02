Short Interest in TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Drops By 26.4%

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMFGet Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,900 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the March 31st total of 99,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of TPCO from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GRAMF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.26. The stock had a trading volume of 90,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,668. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24. TPCO has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $8.09.

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, retails, and delivers cannabis in California. The company offers approximately 17 owned and licensed brands offering 250 stock keeping units across form-factors, such as jarred and bagged whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, bulk extracts, vaporizer cartridges, ready-to-use vapes, concentrates, gummies, chocolate, capsules, tinctures, topicals, and body care products.

