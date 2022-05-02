Short Interest in Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Increases By 26.7%

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the March 31st total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 36.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRATF opened at $16.97 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.85. Traton has a one year low of $16.22 and a one year high of $34.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TRATF shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Traton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Traton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Traton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Traton from €35.00 ($37.63) to €33.00 ($35.48) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Traton from €30.00 ($32.26) to €24.50 ($26.34) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates in Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

