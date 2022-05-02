Short Interest in Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Rises By 31.8%

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,200 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the March 31st total of 104,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMQ. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trilogy Metals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TD Securities lowered shares of Trilogy Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

NYSEAMERICAN TMQ traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,328. Trilogy Metals has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.83 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.69.

Trilogy Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that Trilogy Metals will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tony Giardini acquired 50,000 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,825,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 745,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,007,627 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Trilogy Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 8.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 247,274 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 18,504 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 65.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,406 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter. 28.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

