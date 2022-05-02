Short Interest in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Increases By 35.0%

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 634,900 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the March 31st total of 470,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in United Insurance by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 13,624 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in United Insurance by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,810,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,855,000 after buying an additional 14,777 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in United Insurance by 1,128,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 11,282 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in United Insurance by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 471,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 118,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in United Insurance by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UIHC stock opened at $2.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.21. United Insurance has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $6.34.

United Insurance ( NASDAQ:UIHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.21). United Insurance had a negative net margin of 9.13% and a negative return on equity of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $155.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Insurance will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.48%. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.91%.

UIHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Insurance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.

