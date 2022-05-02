Short Interest in Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Grows By 27.4%

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the March 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 625,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of UNRV opened at $0.11 on Monday. Unrivaled Brands has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Unrivaled Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
