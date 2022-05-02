Short Interest in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Expands By 30.2%

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the March 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 632,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Valaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of NYSE VAL traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.76. The company had a trading volume of 84,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,640. Valaris has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $55.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Valaris Limited offers offshore contract drilling services to oil and gas industry in Bermuda and internationally. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

