Short Interest in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Increases By 31.6%

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the March 31st total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

NYSE VEEV traded up $5.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $187.07. The stock had a trading volume of 38,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,528. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.70 and its 200 day moving average is $242.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.18, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.78. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $166.48 and a twelve month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Stephens lowered Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $345.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.58.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $2,354,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Security Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 10,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at about $232,000.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

