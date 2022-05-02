Short Interest in Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD) Declines By 26.8%

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the March 31st total of 4,110,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 904,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLD. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,511,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in Velo3D in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,422,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Velo3D in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Velo3D by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,357,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,683,000 after buying an additional 501,375 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Velo3D in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on VLD shares. Bank of America lowered Velo3D from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Velo3D from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

NYSE VLD traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $3.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,729. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.74. Velo3D has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $13.18.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 million. Analysts predict that Velo3D will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

