Short Interest in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Drops By 28.4%

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,540,000 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the March 31st total of 7,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $1,947,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $4,412,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,802 shares of company stock worth $7,447,849 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Ventas during the first quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Ventas during the third quarter worth about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the first quarter worth about $32,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Ventas during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ventas during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VTR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.97.

Shares of VTR traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.02. The stock had a trading volume of 85,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Ventas has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.91 and its 200 day moving average is $54.29. The firm has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 397.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.17.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 0.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,285.81%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

