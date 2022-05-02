Short Interest in VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS) Drops By 24.0%

VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the March 31st total of 52,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 48,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ VQS opened at $1.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.04. The firm has a market cap of $34.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of -0.64. VIQ Solutions has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Get VIQ Solutions alerts:

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 million. VIQ Solutions had a negative net margin of 63.24% and a negative return on equity of 93.08%. Equities analysts predict that VIQ Solutions will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of VIQ Solutions from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in VIQ Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,086,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in VIQ Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VIQ Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in VIQ Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in VIQ Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 16.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIQ Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VIQ Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIQ Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.