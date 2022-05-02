Short Interest in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Decreases By 38.1%

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the March 31st total of 61,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NCZ traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.85. The company had a trading volume of 243,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,016. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.72. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $5.51.

Get Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCZ. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 260,120 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 272,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 104,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 168,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 10,581 shares during the period.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile (Get Rating)

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.