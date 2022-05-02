Short Interest in Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Decreases By 25.1%

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 899,300 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the March 31st total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 738,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,132,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 132,035 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Vista Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $730,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Vista Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,103,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 25,247 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 62,821 shares during the period. 14.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VIST opened at $8.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.62 million, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 2.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.86. Vista Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $10.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Vista Oil & Gas ( NYSE:VIST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.34 million. Vista Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 7.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vista Oil & Gas will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

