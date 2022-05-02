Short Interest in voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) Rises By 29.3%

voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the March 31st total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

VJET stock opened at $4.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.43. The stock has a market cap of $30.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.93. voxeljet has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $15.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get voxeljet alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VJET. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of voxeljet by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 11,703 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in voxeljet by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 9,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of voxeljet by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.