Short Interest in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Decreases By 23.3%

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the March 31st total of 4,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Music Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.69.

Shares of WMG opened at $29.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. Warner Music Group has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $50.23.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 481.86% and a net margin of 7.04%. Warner Music Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $712,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $332,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,165,000 over the last ninety days. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

