Short Interest in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) Declines By 24.5%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400,000 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the March 31st total of 19,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th.

Get Yatsen alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its stake in shares of Yatsen by 16,031.4% in the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 40,451,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,971,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200,949 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Yatsen by 1,069.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,510,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,473,000 after acquiring an additional 12,354,866 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yatsen by 21,336.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,419,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,365 shares during the period. Tiger Pacific Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Yatsen by 90.3% in the third quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,737,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,992 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Yatsen by 263.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,317,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YSG opened at $0.61 on Monday. Yatsen has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $11.64. The stock has a market cap of $297.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of -0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.87.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Yatsen had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $239.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.38 million. Analysts expect that Yatsen will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Yatsen (Get Rating)

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.