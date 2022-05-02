SI-BONE (SIBN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect SI-BONE to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. SI-BONE has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $25.23 million during the quarter. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 62.75% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts expect SI-BONE to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $19.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.00 million, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.94. SI-BONE has a fifty-two week low of $17.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.41.

In other SI-BONE news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $29,362.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,033,517.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $40,637.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,946 shares of company stock valued at $344,255. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 393.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SI-BONE by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter.

SIBN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.44.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

