Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Short Interest Down 24.7% in April

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 445,900 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the March 31st total of 592,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,459.0 days.

Shares of Sienna Senior Living stock opened at $11.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.76. Sienna Senior Living has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $13.57.

LWSCF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. CIBC boosted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.25 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.64.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

