Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.
Shares of SIGY opened at $0.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average is $0.51. Sigyn Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $1.66.
About Sigyn Therapeutics
