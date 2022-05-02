Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Shares of SIGY opened at $0.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average is $0.51. Sigyn Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $1.66.

About Sigyn Therapeutics

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc operates as a development-stage therapeutic technology company. It offers Sigyn Therapy, a blood purification technology to overcome the limitations of previous drugs and devices to treat life-threatening inflammatory disorders, including sepsis, the cause of hospital deaths. The company also engages in evaluating the Sigyn Therapy to address CytoVesicles that transport inflammatory cytokine cargos throughout the bloodstream.

