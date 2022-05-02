Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Short Interest Down 25.5% in April

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the March 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SXYAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sika in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sika from CHF 412 to CHF 414 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sika from CHF 350 to CHF 405 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Sika from CHF 500 to CHF 485 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Baader Bank upgraded Sika to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sika presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.55.

OTCMKTS SXYAY opened at $30.50 on Monday. Sika has a 1-year low of $29.59 and a 1-year high of $41.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.32.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a $0.1762 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

