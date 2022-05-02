Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Silgan in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Silgan’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Get Silgan alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SLGN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.70.

Silgan stock opened at $44.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.78. Silgan has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $46.98.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.22%.

In other Silgan news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $3,083,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 6,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $276,014.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,332,185 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the fourth quarter worth $141,918,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the fourth quarter valued at $34,903,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 18.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,234,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,433,000 after acquiring an additional 665,200 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 101,823.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,072,000 after acquiring an additional 631,307 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,310,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,481,000 after acquiring an additional 528,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan (Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.