Siltronic AG Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $11.44 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SSLLF)

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Siltronic in a report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hesse now anticipates that the company will earn $11.44 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.29. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

SSLLF has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Siltronic from €145.00 ($155.91) to €110.00 ($118.28) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Siltronic from €120.00 ($129.03) to €96.00 ($103.23) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Siltronic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Siltronic from €135.00 ($145.16) to €115.00 ($123.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of SSLLF opened at $91.67 on Monday. Siltronic has a 12-month low of $91.44 and a 12-month high of $162.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.17.

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $430.71 million during the quarter.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

