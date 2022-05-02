Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) Short Interest Up 35.1% in April

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 895,100 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the March 31st total of 662,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 383,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Silverback Therapeutics stock opened at $3.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.63. Silverback Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $35.63.

Get Silverback Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $451,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in Silverback Therapeutics by 71.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $324,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Silverback Therapeutics by 71.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading downgraded shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. SVB Leerink cut shares of Silverback Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silverback Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.35.

About Silverback Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Silverback Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silverback Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.