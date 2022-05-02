Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG) to Release Earnings on Friday

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 6th. Analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.52 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SAMG traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.78. The stock had a trading volume of 983 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,354. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $22.68. The firm has a market cap of $300.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.74%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 13,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

