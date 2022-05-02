Simon Property Group (SPG) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Simon Property Group to post earnings of $2.74 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Simon Property Group to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of SPG opened at $118.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.68. Simon Property Group has a one year low of $114.71 and a one year high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.49.
A number of brokerages have commented on SPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.25.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $907,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.
About Simon Property Group (Get Rating)
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
