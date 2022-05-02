Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Short Interest Update

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,419,900 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the March 31st total of 7,072,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 256.9 days.
OTCMKTS SBMFF opened at $0.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.67. Sino Biopharmaceutical has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $1.19.
Sino Biopharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sino Biopharmaceutical (SBMFF)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sino Biopharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Biopharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.