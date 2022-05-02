Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Short Interest Update

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,419,900 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the March 31st total of 7,072,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 256.9 days.

OTCMKTS SBMFF opened at $0.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.67. Sino Biopharmaceutical has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $1.19.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Company Profile

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, an investment holding company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a research and development pharmaceutical conglomerate in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Modernised Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others.

