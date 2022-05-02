Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) Short Interest Down 23.1% in April

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the March 31st total of 282,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 129,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sintx Technologies by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sintx Technologies by 302.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 20,838 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sintx Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sintx Technologies by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 137,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 94,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sintx Technologies by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 81,478 shares during the last quarter. 7.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ SINT opened at $0.52 on Monday. Sintx Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54.
Sintx Technologies, Inc, an advanced materials company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, industrial, and antipathogenic applications primarily in the United States. The company provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials and polyetherketoneketone.
