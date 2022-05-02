SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) Short Interest Down 36.5% in April

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the March 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

SJMHY traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $1.66. 1,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,389. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.42. SJM has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $5.18.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded SJM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segments. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations, as well as operates satellite casinos.

