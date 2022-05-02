SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SJW. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SJW Group from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Shares of NYSE:SJW opened at $59.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $73.69.

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. SJW Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 5.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 214.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 8,505 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 44,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 65.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

