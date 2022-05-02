SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SKYW. Raymond James lowered shares of SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

SKYW opened at $29.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.46. SkyWest has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $53.50.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.36. SkyWest had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $735.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. SkyWest’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SkyWest will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jerry C. Atkin purchased 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,393,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in SkyWest by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in SkyWest by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in SkyWest during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

