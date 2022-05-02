Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $179.33.
SWKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th.
In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $1,469,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $4,269,100 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $113.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $111.20 and a fifty-two week high of $197.62.
Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.92%.
About Skyworks Solutions (Get Rating)
Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.
