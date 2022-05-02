Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,254,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the March 31st total of 1,631,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SWDHF opened at $0.51 on Monday. Skyworth Group has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.61.
Skyworth Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
