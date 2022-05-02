Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,254,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the March 31st total of 1,631,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWDHF opened at $0.51 on Monday. Skyworth Group has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.61.

Get Skyworth Group alerts:

Skyworth Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skyworth Group Limited, an investment holding company, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells consumer electronic products in People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, the United States, Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Multimedia Business, Smart Systems Technology Business, and Smart Appliances Business segments.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.