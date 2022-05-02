Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) PT Raised to C$46.00

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SCCAF. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sleep Country Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Shares of Sleep Country Canada stock remained flat at $$19.64 during trading hours on Monday. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $31.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.80.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.