Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) PT Raised to C$46.00 at Scotiabank

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 84.81% from the stock’s current price.
ZZZ has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$47.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$37.57.
Sleep Country Canada stock traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$24.89. 36,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,612. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.70. The stock has a market cap of C$918.79 million and a P/E ratio of 10.49. Sleep Country Canada has a 1-year low of C$24.50 and a 1-year high of C$41.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$28.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$33.46.
About Sleep Country Canada (Get Rating)
Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.
