SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLM shares. Stephens downgraded SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

SLM opened at $16.73 on Monday. SLM has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $375.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.59 million. SLM had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 33.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SLM will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. SLM’s payout ratio is 20.28%.

SLM declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 22,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $454,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $107,020.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,990 shares of company stock valued at $857,754. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Ibex Investors LLC raised its stake in SLM by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SLM by 7,237.4% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SLM in the first quarter worth about $58,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in SLM by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 179,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 70,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in SLM by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 141,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

