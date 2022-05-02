SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLRC. StockNews.com began coverage on SLR Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on SLR Investment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on SLR Investment from $17.25 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SLR Investment by 18.7% during the first quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 63.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 34,727 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the first quarter worth $336,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 59.8% in the first quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 105,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 39,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $16.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.49. The stock has a market cap of $695.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.16. SLR Investment has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $20.05.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 42.74%. The company had revenue of $35.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SLR Investment will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 116.31%.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

