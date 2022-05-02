SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Short Interest Down 36.6% in April

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the March 31st total of 69,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SMECF traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $479.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $546.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $595.50. SMC has a one year low of $469.70 and a one year high of $744.23.
About SMC
