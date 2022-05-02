SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Short Interest Down 36.6% in April

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the March 31st total of 69,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMECF traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $479.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $546.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $595.50. SMC has a one year low of $469.70 and a one year high of $744.23.

Get SMC alerts:

About SMC (Get Rating)

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.