SmileDirectClub (SDC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. SmileDirectClub has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. The company had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. SmileDirectClub’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SmileDirectClub to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SDC stock opened at $1.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.90. SmileDirectClub has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $11.18. The company has a market cap of $718.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.18.

SDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum raised shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $2.30 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.63.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 100,285 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $200,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 66.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,784,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after buying an additional 122,129 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 11,348 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 281.6% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 29,370 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in SmileDirectClub by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 36,002 shares during the last quarter. 13.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

