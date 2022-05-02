Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Brokerages expect Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Snap’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.25 billion and the lowest is $1.20 billion. Snap reported sales of $982.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Snap will report full-year sales of $5.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.74 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $8.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Snap.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $77.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.14.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $28.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 7.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.14 and a 200 day moving average of $42.26. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $24.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $2,536,012.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $36,242,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,393,234 shares of company stock worth $80,926,353.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Snap by 25.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 12.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 82,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 9,341 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 8.3% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter worth $29,994,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 79.8% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 69,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 30,875 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

