Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.14.
SNAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Snap from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Snap from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Snap from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Snap from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.
SNAP stock opened at $28.46 on Monday. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $24.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.06 and a beta of 1.09.
In other Snap news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 10,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $411,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $7,312,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,327,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,589,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,393,234 shares of company stock valued at $80,926,353.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 305.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Snap by 80.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Snap Company Profile
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
