So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the March 31st total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 490,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in So-Young International during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in So-Young International during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of So-Young International during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of So-Young International during the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of So-Young International during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get So-Young International alerts:

So-Young International stock opened at $1.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.88. So-Young International has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

So-Young International ( NASDAQ:SY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $70.54 million for the quarter. So-Young International had a positive return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.

About So-Young International (Get Rating)

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for So-Young International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for So-Young International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.