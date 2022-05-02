Society Pass Incorporated’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on May 9th (NASDAQ:SOPA)

Society Pass’ (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, May 9th. Society Pass had issued 2,888,889 shares in its public offering on November 9th. The total size of the offering was $26,000,001 based on an initial share price of $9.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Society Pass in a research report on Friday, April 1st.
NASDAQ:SOPA opened at $2.01 on Monday. Society Pass has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $77.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.61.
Society Pass Company Profile (Get Rating)
Society Pass Incorporated engages in the acquisition and operation of e-commerce platforms for consumers and merchants in Southeast Asia. It operates in two segments, E-Commerce and Merchant POS. The company's e-commerce interfaces include lifestyle platforms, such as Leflair App and Leflair.com website; food and beverage (F&B) delivery platforms comprising Pushkart App, Pushkart.ph website, Handycart App, and Handycart.vn website; merchant software segment that consists of #HOTTAB Biz App, #HOTTAB POS App, and Hottab.net website; and loyalty platforms, such as Society Pass App and SoPa.asia website.
