SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,178,900 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the March 31st total of 1,633,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 702.9 days.
SFTBF stock opened at $41.21 on Monday. SoftBank Group has a 12-month low of $35.95 and a 12-month high of $93.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.09 and its 200 day moving average is $47.97.
About SoftBank Group
