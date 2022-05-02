Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $10.41 Per Share

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Sonic Automotive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $10.41 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.27. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sonic Automotive’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.30 EPS.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 40.59%. Sonic Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonic Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Shares of SAH opened at $42.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.10. Sonic Automotive has a one year low of $38.64 and a one year high of $58.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.44 and its 200-day moving average is $48.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.92%.

In other news, major shareholder Paul P. Rusnak purchased 127,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.89 per share, with a total value of $5,339,927.75. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,450,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 6,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $334,906.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

